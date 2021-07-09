Joshua Davis Jr. was born in San Diego, California on May 5, 1974 to Helen King and Joshua Davis Sr. He was the first of three children born to the couple. When Joshua was an infant, his grandma Velma gave him the nickname “Uncle.” He was affectionately known by that nickname for his entire life.

As a child, “Uncle” attended Longfellow Elementary School where he studied Spanish. He graduated from Garfield High School in 1992, worked for a time at The San Diego Zoo, and then as a Dietary Aide for seven years at Alvarado Convalescent Hospital. He enjoyed making paper hats for kids and families and travelled around the country doing what he loved. Uncle was passionate about football and always encouraged his son DeShawn to be the best he could be in sports. Joshua “Uncle” Davis Jr., was 47 when he made his transition from this earth on Saturday May 29, 2021. He entered into his eternal rest while at home recovering from complications from a recent heart surgery.

He was preceded in death by his mother Helen King. Left to cherish his memory are: his life partner Monica Korn; three children: Lashanay, Lauren, and DeShawn Davis; sisters: Tamaisha Davis and Keniya Davis; his brother Nathan Davis; his father Joshua Davis Sr.; along with a host of aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In remembering “Uncle,” we ask that your hearts be filled with joy and peace, and that you celebrate the life he lived. Remember him with love.