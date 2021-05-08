SERVICES are Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11am at Bethel Memorial AME Church. Burial will follow at El Camino Memorial Park, Sorrento Valley.

Judith (Judy) Gilliam-Rolle was born October 17, 1960, the youngest of four children born to Brazil Gilliam and Mabel Lee (Dunn) Gilliam. She was born at Sisters of Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California.

Judy was educated in the San Diego City School system. She attended Stephen Watts Kearny High School; graduated from San Diego High School in 1978. She also attended Mesa and San Diego City Community Colleges. In the 1980s Judy married and gave birth to the two lights of her life; her daughters Tiffani and Stephani Downes. Her beloved step-daughter LaKeisha Downes was also a member of the household. She worked tirelessly to support her girls, mentally, physically and emotionally. Her daughters were the utmost essence of her existence. Judy pushed even harder after the sudden loss of her daughter Tiffani in 2010. Always there to support her was her boyfriend of 17 years, Michael. She wanted her wedding date to be a memorable one. Judy and Michael shared abeautiful love story.

Throughout her prolonged illness, Michael and Stephani worked hard providing care and comfort as they stood by her side. Together the two of them attended to Judy’s every need.

Judy worked as a postal worker shortly after high school She later worked as a banker for La Jolla Bank. She moved on to become a manager at Consumer Credit Counseling Service and retired after 15 years as an insurance underwriter for Wawanesa Insurance Company. She took advantage of her engaging, fun personality when she worked as a part time bartender in her younger years.

Judy united with the church at an early age. She began serving the Lord at Bethel A.M.E. Church as a young child. She was in the Y.P.D. (Young People’s Division), the youth usher board and the youth choir. As an adult she continued to serve as the church Financial Secretary, a member of the Steward Board and of the church Finance Commission. Judy actively participated in Church Anniversary and Women’s Day celebrations. She enriched her spiritual life through attending Women’s retreats and Bible Studies. A very proud moment for Judy was when she was inducted into the Women’s’ Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Judy will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her Strength and Courage. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Brazil Gilliam, her loving daughter Tiffani and her nephew Sage Evans.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her beloved husband Michael Rolle, her devoted daughter Stephani and step-daughter LaKeisha, grandsons Damon , TeQuan and Zykee , her mother Mabel Gilliam, her siblings Beverly Gilliam, Deborah Babe Evans (Arthur), Artice Gilliam (Shirelle LeRae), her best friend Dawn Caldwell, God daughters Sophia Gilliam and Trinity Hatton, Grand- Goddaughter Aubree Morse; 2 Aunties and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.