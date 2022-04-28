Kathleen Marie Burnham

May 24, 1932 – March 28, 2022

Kathleen Marie Burnham was born to Scott Donald and Annie Donald on May 24, 1932 in Kemper County, Mississippi. As a child, she attended Liberty Methodist Church in Collinsville, Mississippi. She had seven brothers and sisters: James Donald, Floyd Donald, Curtis Donald, Francis Donald, Dewitt Donald, Fredna Burke and Lee E. Donald.

On May 24, 1949, Kathleen obtained her high school degree from Allen Institute in Mobile, Alabama. She attended Mercy College in Detroit, Michigan, graduating on June 6, 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She later completed additional coursework at Penn State University to obtain her teaching certificate in Pennsylvania. Kathleen worked as an educator for many years, primarily in the Get Set Day Care Program in the Philadelphia School District.

On November 11, 1956, she married Rev. Leon J. Burnham, in Michigan. They were married 41 years until his death on December 30, 1997. Born to that union were two daughters: Petrina and Stacey.

Kathleen was a dedicated, supportive and hardworking First Lady at the churches Rev. Burnham served as the pastor. Upon retirement, they joined Campbell A.M.E. Church in Woodbury, New Jersey. At many of these churches, Kathleen was active in the missionary society and the Sunday school. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Kathleen enjoyed singing hymns and playing the piano. Occasionally, she played for the churches she attended.

Kathleen was a member of the NAACP. Her involvement extends back to the 1960s when Rev. Burnham served as president of the Greenwich, Connecticut Branch of the NAACP. He also served as the president of the Darby, Pennsylvania Branch.

Kathleen departed this life on March 28, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Petrina Branch and Stacey Montgomery, sons-in-law Dr. Andre Branch and Harold Montgomery, grandchildren, Isaiah Montgomery, Armani Branch, Clifford Griggs, Barry Griggs, great grandchildren, Kia M. Griggs, Barry E. Griggs and Jovan A. Griggs, and great-great grandchildren, Josiah L. Payne, Zion A. Griggs, and Elisa C. Griggs. She is also survived by her brother, Lee E. Donald, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Kathleen will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all she has touched and helped throughout her glorious life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Meridian Baptist Church located at 660 S. 3rd Street, El Cajon, CA 92019. Interment was on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Philadelphia Memorial Park located at 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA 19355.