Kenrick Lee Washington, was born on August 10, 1986 to Wilbur and Gwendolyn Washington in San Diego, California. Kenrick was an amazing father, son, brother and friend. Kenrick had an infectious laugh and he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Kenrick Lee Washington was called home on August 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Washington. Kenrick leaves to cherish his memory son, Eliee Washington, Fiancé, Andrea Rosario, mother, Gwendolyn Washington, grandparents; George and Mae Washington, brothers; Dwayne Wright (Sheri) and Andre Washington, sister, Ashley Washington and bonus sister, Roxanne Chappell, nieces and nephews; Naliyah; Demarion; Zahra; Ava; D’merus; Demeré and Demarè; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.