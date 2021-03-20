Celebration Of Life For Kim Schrone Jones Taylor

Kim Schrone Jones was born in Monroe, Louisiana on December 29, 1966 to Flora L. Rose Jones and Harold O. Jones Sr.

The family moved to Los Angeles when Kim was very young. They moved to beautiful San Diego. Fresh air and stars in the sky were new to Kim. She gazed at the stars and counted them as her younger brother was amazed by the big, round, big light bulb in the sky.

Kim attended Pre-school and Elementary school in Rancho Penasquitos, CA. She began Middle school after moving to Poway. Kim was a girl scout. Later, she found sports more to her liking. Poway High School. Kim played basketball, softball, and ran track.

Kim’s medical interest earned her several certifications. She worked many years in the medical field. She had a natural built in kindness for others. Kim’s work ethic was often beyond the norm. From donut shop to Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant.

One of the most impressive roads that Kim took was the road that led her to becoming an Evangelist. She was Baptized in 1994. Where served Under the leadership of several leaderships. She became a leader in many areas of her church and community under the leadership of Bishop William Benson at “Total Deliverance Worship Center” where she thrived. She served as Coordinator of Evangelism, License Chaplin, National licensed Elder with the Pentecostal Assembly world. BA in Theology.

Kim leaves behind, Husband, Tim Taylor; Son, Christopher Haley; Daughter Patrice Shell, Granddaughter London Haley; Mother, Flora Rose Jones, Brother, Harold Oliver Jones Jr.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Son, Marlon D Howe, a loving Father, Harold O. Jones Sr.

“Death Ends Life, Not a Relationship”

Jack Lemmons