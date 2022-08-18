Funeral services were held on August 10, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lafleur Sagesse was born in Jean-Rabel, Haiti, on February 26th, 1948, to Diveston Sagesse and Marguerite Estinfort . He left Haiti in 1981 and came to America as a refugee. He worked at Marriott Hotel for 10 years and retired from UCSD in La Jolla after working there for 17 years. After he retired, he became a taxi driver for USA Cab for 10 years. After this, he became the owner of his own taxi which he named after his youngest daughter Alexsa Cab.

Lafleur married Ochina Lee, and to this union was born 2 sons; Lafleur Sagesse, Jr. and Delon Sagesse, and a daughter, Cierra. In December 1994 Lafleur met his second wife, Holette Paul, in Haiti. They were wed on December 19th, 1995. In this union there were two beautiful daughters; Nephtalie and Alexsa Sagesse.

Lafleur was a man of God. He loved working hard to care and provide for his family. He was a loving and faithful husband and a devoted father. He was known for his generosity, integrity, and honesty. When he said “yes” to you, you could count on him. He loved reading scripture, and he loved attending his church. He served his church faithfully as a deacon. In his spare time, Lafleur loved to watch the news, although he didn’t always quite understand what was going on. He loved spending time outside gardening. Lafleur loved spending quality time with his family and showing himself friendly with others. He had a great sense of humor. His humor and his friendliness endeared him to many. Lafleur also loved preparing breakfast for his family. We will especially miss those egg sandwiches. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him.

Lafleur Sagesse made his transition into the loving arms of Jesus on July 18, 2022, in San Diego, California at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife Holette Sagesse, his daughters Nephtalie Sagesse and Alexsa Sagesse, and his grandson Stephen Dream Gracia, all of San Diego: his brother Apel Sagesse of Haiti, and his dear friend Pierre Fadilien, and a host of beloved relatives and friends.