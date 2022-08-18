Darlena Brandon was born to Omecia Todd and James Payne on January 10th, 1965. Darlena passed away from natural causes on July 22th, 2022, in the privacy of her home, surrounded by loved ones.

In her personal life, she was known as “Miss D,” the matriarch of her family, and a leader amongst her friends. In her professional life, she was a resource specialist and holistic wellness coach. Darlena and her associates founded “Chat For Awareness,” a forum which continues to encourage its community members to share their medical history and experiences in efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of leading a holistic lifestyle.

Darlena was also the creator and director of “D’s Helping Hands,” an outreach project whose objective was to help senior citizens gain access to various resources and available funding. She was passionate about serving her elders, and was dedicated to helping the elderly enjoy their senior years in a healthy and dignified manner.

Darlena was a woman of Community and Ceremony. She naturally brought people together, nurtured their talents, and magnified their attributes. She maintained an optimistic mindset in the face of adversity, and lived every day as if it were TRULY her last. Her laughter was unique and contagious, and her spirit was warm, welcoming, and genuine. Darlena had a big heart, and she strived to live an even bigger life; a life of service, a life of quality, a life filled with family, friends, love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Darlena Brandon leaves the responsibility of upholding of her legacy to her children Omecia Jackson- Barnes; Samara Brandon; Cashmon Brandon; and Mariaha Leakes, along with her Grandchildren Alecia Bell; Honestee Jackson; Heaven and Trevon Artis; and Rose and Royce Quinones.

Her memory will be cherished by her sister Dawn Polk, her niece Kitrell Pledger; her nephew Derrick Todd; and her cousin Precious Saunders, as well as all of their children, and many more distant family members and life long friends, who without a doubt, continue to love her unconditionally.

Darlena will be revered as a powerful and intelligent woman who possessed a rare beauty. Her legacy will motivate those who knew her to continue living vibrant, quality lives by prioritizing health and holistic living, and by making the conscious effort to remain connected to family and to the community.