Larry Darnell Shingleton was born to the late Arthur Dan, Sr. and Lillie Marie Shingleton in Magnolia, Arkansas on November 2, 1954; he was the youngest boy. The family moved to San Diego where he attended Stockton and Emerson Elementary and then moved to Los Angeles where he graduated from Manual Arts Sr. High School. Larry met and fell in love with his first wife Gwendolyn Loretta Harmon. They were married and to this union six beautiful children were born. “LD”, “Larry D”, “Lil Shank” and “Shingleton” as he was called growing up, he loved to play football, softball, and basketball. He was a fan of the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dodgers. Upon graduating from high school, Larry joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and served his country in the U.S. Army. Larry put his electrical skills and talent to use by pursuing a career with ADT Smart Homes Security and the U.S. Postal Service.

Larry moved to the Bay Area where he met and married Cheryl Ann Lilley they moved to San Diego where he worked in security and for Walmart.

He was a father figure to many and committed to love of FAMILY and loyalty of FRIENDSHIPS. We could always look forward to his big smile and laughter at family gatherings. His warmth and spirit will be forever missed.

The Lord called Larry Darnell Shingleton home on Monday, May 17, 2021. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Dan, Sr. and Lillie Shingleton; sisters, Dorothy Sharp,Valeria Thomas, Barbara Jean George, and Gwendolyn Shingleton; brother, Grady Shingleton; granddaughter Shaniqua Hall and great-granddaughter Knlayh Robinson. He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Cheryl Ann Shingleton, daughters, LaTicea DeShonne Nuels , Barbara Marie Shingleton, Elisa Faye Shingleton Lillian JoAnn Shingleton; sons, Larry Darnell Shingleton, II and Gregory Lee Shingleton; one step-son, Reginald Jamar Robinson; brothers, Arthur Dan Shingleton, Jr., James Oscar Shingleton and Charles Shingleton; sister’s Sandra Vanrensalier (Anthony); Linda Smith , Evelyn Shingleton; one brother in-law, Herbert George; 27 grandchildren,3 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends near and far.