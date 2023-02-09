This unique “Live” Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at New Life Baptist Church in Spring Valley.

Laura Dell Stevens was born on February 9, 1943, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Samson Grant and Rosie Lee Alexander. She was the second of seven children and has two half-sisters from her father. Despite her parents’ lack of education, Laura credits them and her grandparents for instilling wisdom and values. A special teacher inspired Laura in the value of learning. She shared that knowledge with her parents; teaching her mother how to write, sign her name, shop, and buy her own food.

Laura graduated from high school and had one son, Curtis Lynn Ford, born in London, England. In 1971, her father convinced her to move to San Diego where she still resides.

Laura turned her passion for cooking into a career and a purpose – volunteering for many organizations, including the George Stevens Center. She attended a Food Service School and earned a Food Handler License. Laura’s first job with the Dietary Department in the San Diego Physician Surgeon Hospital enabled her to support her parents and son. She worked there for 17 and a half years. She also worked at the Marriott Hotel in the restaurant as a cook and at the Edgemoor Hospital Nursing Home where she retired after twenty years.

Laura is blessed to be surrounded by her siblings and blessed with three grandchildren.

Laura is also a part of the Eastern Star in the State of California Chapter Daughter of Love, Number 203. She has earned and served in many offices: Worthy Matron of Xante’, appointed the prestigious position of Grand Marshal for the Garden of Eden Grand Chapter. She was elevated to The Exalted Order of Amaranth, The Heroines of Jericho, The Lady Knights of Templar, The Ancient Arabic Order Daughter of Sphinx, and upon being elevated to her final and highest degree of an Eastern Star, Sister Laura Dell Stevens was adorned with the Degree of Rose of Seven Seals. It was stated that Laura Dell Stevens will never be forgotten, but always be remembered for her acts of spiritual fraternal charity throughout her many years of membership and service.

These days, Laura spends most of her time at New Life. When not busy there, she enjoys singing, dancing, visiting the sick, and traveling. Her favorite quotes are, “The more you smile, the more life is better for you,” and “With people it is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”