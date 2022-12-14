Lemon Grove’s “Light Up the Grove” Bonfire and Christmas Open House

By Helen Ofield, V&V Contributing Writer

Thousands showed up to enjoy music, free hot chocolate, and cookies. Main Street was lined with booths of local nonprofits, beautiful decorations, the Historical Society’s huge Christmas Tree, and, best of all, Mayor Raquel Vasquez pushing the digital button that lit the enormous bonfire. What cheers! What joy! What sense of community!

This annual event in Treganza Heritage Park was the brainchild, in 1997, of former Mayor Mary Sessom. She knew the midtown park with its combination of grassy expanses, asphalt, and convenient walkways. Plus, two beautiful historic buildings run by the Historical Society would be the perfect place to mount an annual community event—nothing commercial, just Public Works working its heart out and civic nonprofits on display.

This is what makes the world go round. This is what makes joy, community, and a sense of place. Historical note: Mayor Sessom was the last official to actually light the bonfire with a real live torch in the concrete fire ring. The intrepid Lemon Grove Fire Department came up with another, modern method, a kind of digital bonfire. Bravissimo, gentlemen!

Santa Claus was in residence in the 1928 Tudor Revival H. Lee House, scene of many a social event (call 619-460-4353 about that). Santa’s chair was a Tudor-style oak armchair made by George Simpson, the builder of the H. Lee House, named for Harold Lee, who grew up in Farnham, England, which is all Tudor all the time. He hired architect Frederick Clemeshaw to recreate his childhood memory of Tudor architecture—and voilà! A genuine 16th-century Tudor house! P. S., We are not at liberty to disclose Santa’s actual identity, save to say that he’s PERFECT!

The Historical Society loves “Light Up the Grove” and thanks Mayor Sessom for dreaming up this remarkable annual event. And guess what? The very first bonfire in 1997 met with pouring rain. We put the Barn Cats, an adorable band, on the Parsonage verandah, but couldn’t open the front door as the museum was still being created—inside was a mess of plaster everywhere, no hardwood floors, no paintwork. Not until 1999 would we have something to show (off). But, still, some 200 rain-soaked celebrants showed up and downed hot cider and cookies and stood in the rain to sing “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

Were you there? You were the start of something big. Call home if you were there (619-460-4353).