Get Your Praise On Gospel Concert

By Dr. K. Denise Johnson, V&V Contributing Writer

On Friday, October 21, 2022, North Park Apostolic Church was the place to be. This was the first time that Roy and Revelation quartet group performed in San Diego, CA. Hosted by The New United Christian Workers and Promoter Evangelist Earlene Barkley, there was a plethora of worshiping and praising God going on in the city of San Diego.

The line-up: Devotion Pastor Cheryl L Graham with Sister Sunshine, MC Evangelist Pat Glaster, Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment of San Diego, The Playground Preachers (the youth) (all from San Diego), and KeeEso and The Church Boyz of Los Angeles, and Promoter “Mr. Voice” Dr. Pres Blackmon from Los Angeles. The audience was on their feet praising God all night. Roy & Revelation, all the way from Hopkins, SC, graced the audience with spirit-filled songs such as “God is Good,” “Thank You,” and “Everyone That Says.”

This soulful praise filled the night well spent by all who came out. Promoter Evangelist Earlene Barkley and The New United Christian Workers want to thank and praise God for all of you. We pray God’s speed upon everyone.