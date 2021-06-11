Services were held Monday, June 7, 2021 at Memory Chapel Of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Graveside Service was held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Glen Abbey Memorial Park.

Leslie B Davis-Anderson was born December 18, 1941, during the period of World War II. She is 1 out of 12 children born to Walter and Fannie Mae Dickson-Davis.

Despite her humble upbringing, she grew into a simple and free-spirited Christian woman of exemplary character with a vibrance to enjoy life.

Leslie received her formal education in Blytheville, Arkansas, and San Diego, California in 1958. Leslie, having come to California in support of her elder sister Dorothy Jones whom she admired dearly; it was their inseparable relationship that guided her decision to stay in San Diego and raise a family of her own.

Leslie’s natural beauty, kindness, and warm-heartedness left her gullible to romance, yet with each heartbreak, she’d pull strength from humility. Subsequently, she would find her soulmate in 1966, Bobby Anderson, and together they began their life-long union.

Leslie loved children and unselfishly gave what little she had to those in need. She loved all children and enjoyed nurturing their developmental faculties. As an employee of the San Diego Unified School District, she became an assistant teacher in 1974.

Leslie’s patient and benevolent spirit enabled her to answer a calling. After devoting 27 years of dedicated service to the San Diego Unified School District, she retired from her long pristine career as an educator. Leslie enjoyed her retirement by shopping and often hanging out with her grandkids, which kept her so very happy.

As with all of God’s humanity, he bestows charity measured in time to fulfill the aspirations of this life’s journey before the holy spirit passes to the sanctuary. Sadly, after spending approximately two months in the intensive care unit, battling a non-COVID relating illness, painfully we announce Leslie’s passing on May 24, 2021.

She is survived by her six children: James Davis, Mitchell Davis, Sheila Davis, Dwayne Gartrell, Stephanie Anderson, and Kendra Anderson. She also leaves behind four sisters, and many friends to cherish her memory, and also her legacy nested in 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.