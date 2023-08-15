Mayor Gloria’s Back to School Celebration in Logan Heights

Students got free backpacks filled with supplies to set them up for success in digital learning,

By Voive & Viewpoint Newswire

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by San Diego Unified School District board members, nonprofit partners, community leaders and sponsors at Memorial Community Park in Logan Heights for his annual back-to-school celebration for children and families.

Students got free backpacks filled with supplies to set them up for success in digital learning, including padded Chromebook cases, along with basic supplies including notebooks, markers, binders and pencil pouches. There were also activities with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club, San Diego Seals lacrosse team, San Diego Gulls ice hockey team, San Diego Padres baseball team, San Diego Wave FC soccer team, the City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation department and more.