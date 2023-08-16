Southcrest Park’s Renaming Continues To Move Forward

"Once the baseball field has Shelley Curtis White's name, people will come from all around, and the community will benefit.”

Courtesy of Dwayne Hill

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, the Southcrest Park Advisory Board members unanimously voted to rename the Southcrest Park baseball field to Shelley Curtis White’s baseball field.

Ray McDavid said before the vote began, “Once the baseball field has Shelley Curtis White’s name, people will come from all around, and the community will benefit.” McDavid grew up playing little league baseball at Southcrest Park baseball field before becoming an American League professional baseball outfielder for the San Diego Padres at 18 years old.

“It would be good to have Mr. Shirley Curtis White’s name on Southcrest Park Baseball Field because next season we [Southeastern Little League] will be hosting the Little League All-Star games at Southcrest Park Baseball Field and with Mr. White’s name on the ballfield will be all the better.” James Trowsdell said about the field renaming. Since 1990, Trowsdell has been a coach, president, and now the chairperson for the Southeast Little League youth baseball program.

Area District Manager Carlos Rios shared with the community recreation group how he and Deputy Director Ms. Gina Dulay have agreed to provide the new renaming Shelley Curtis White sign andplaque with umpire Shelley’s bio free of charge at the City of San Diego Park and Recreation’s expense.

The next Park and Recreation Board calendared meeting will occur on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Hopefully, Shirley Curtis White’s baseball field at Southcrest Park will be finalized at that time. Stay tuned!