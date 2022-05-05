On June 21, 1954, in San Diego, CA, Michael Wayne King was gifted into this world to his parents, Princetta King and Marvin King.

Michael Wayne King grew up in Emerald Hills. As a youth, Michael was a very active child. He built cages for his pigeons. He also built go-karts for kids in the neighborhood. Michael loved baseball and played for Southcrest Little League. He then decided to get his first job selling candy for Emanon Candy Co., where he saved up to purchase his first ‘61 Chevy Impala.

As an adult, Michael enjoyed life to the fullest. Because of this, he was given the nickname “Spice” (Spice of Life). Most of his friends to this day never knew his birth name. Of all his siblings, he had the biggest heart and if you asked for his last dollar, he would give it to you. Every year on his birthday, he would bring flowers to his mom.

Michael received his education at Johnson Elementary School and Gompers Jr High School. He started his senior year at Lincoln High School and finished his education, graduating from Hoover High School in June 1972.

After graduation, Michael was taken under the wing of his late Uncle Hamp, who taught him the trade of construction. He was a laborer and went on to be a member of the Laborer International Union of No. America Local Union #89. Michael was instrumental in building the Federal Courthouse in downtown San Diego.

Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert King and Lucille Johnson, Ray Davis and Pinkie Davis; His father, Marvin King; brother, Richard King; and nephew, Shabaka Lazimba-Fort.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory; mother, Princetta Fort; children, Marvin King, Delona King, Shalona King, Michael King, Jr., Myron King, Marcus King, and Mylisha King; stepfather, John Fort, Sr. of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Keashona King, Tamia King, Marvay King, Marvin (Poppa) King, Maniya King, Leah Rush, London Comeaux, Thomas Jones, Michael King III, Riley King, Miyani King, and Myliah King; one great-granddaughter, True King; four brothers, Ronald King (Melody), Harold Williams (Joann), John Fort, Jr, and Gregory Fort; three sisters, Glenda Sellers, Karen King, and Robin King; a special friend, Mary Daley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.