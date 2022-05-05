Funeral services were held on 04/21/2022 at North Park Apostolic Church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Harlan Jarard McLemore-Edison was born On June 14, 1982, in San Diego, CA, to Zandra Meshack-Edison and U.S. Navy Veteran Phillip Wyman McLemore (who preceded Harlan in death). Harlan was his mother’s first-born child. He was raised in San Diego by his mother and dad/stepfather, U.S. Navy Retired Tracy Jay Edison SR.

Harlan was baptized at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Harlan began his long-successful athletic career at the age of five. He began playing flag football for the Murphy Canyon football league. He continued to play football, basketball, and baseball until his health failed him in 2003. He played tee-ball, basketball, and football until he reached his high school years.

Harlan was a triathlete at Monte Vista High School, excelling in football, track, and basketball. While playing football, he was voted Best Defensive Player and East County Defensive Player. He also received the CIF Finalist Grossmont South League Champions “Big Stick” Award. After leaving High School, Harlan played football for Grossmont Community College. He then went on to play for a local San Diego Semi-Pro football team.

Harlan continued his college studies through Grossmont College and Southwestern College, focusing on Real Estate and Culinary Arts. Harlan was a successful Cannabis Dispensary owner/operator, and he delved in many other entrepreneurial ventures. On January 15, 2015, Harlan received a kidney transplant, which added six and a half years to his life. Harlan was involved in the largest nationwide kidney donor swap (32 people) to date.

Harlan is survived by his beloved daughter Wynter Dior Edison, beloved bonus daughter Karma Lily Lockett, his mother Zandra Meshack-Edison, his Dad/Stepfather Tracy Jay Edison, Sr., his brother Tracy Jay Edison Jr., his sister Ti’Ana Jaynee’ Edison, two nephews Deante Mahome Johnson Edison and Jayvion Juaquin Edison Robinson, aunts Dawnetta Meshack, Amber Meshack, Sharron Meshack-Herring; Camille Hernandez; his daughters Wynter Dior’s and Karma’s mother Alexia Richardson and her family, an aunt Audrey McLemore, Annette McLemore, Gertrude McLemore, Stephanie Watson-Graham, Raymond Graham, Stacy Bergins, Tracy Bergins, Marshone Booker, Ti’Ana Booker, Jazmine Clark, Octabius Holly, Reontay Mulder, and a host of other family members