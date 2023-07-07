New Assurance Congregation Celebrates Its 16th Church Anniversary

New Faith Baptist Church was established in 1991 under the pastorage of the late Reverend John H. Barnes.

By Janey Middleton, Secretary, New Assurance Baptist Church

New Faith Baptist Church was established in 1991 under the pastorage of the late Reverend John H. Barnes. Later the name was changed to New Assurance Baptist Church with the late Reverend Rickey T. Laster the Senior Pastor in 2007.

The guest Speaker was Rev. Donnell Townsend of Pilgrim Progressive and Our Special Guest was Mayor Todd Gloria, Mayor of the City of San Diego; Angela Smith was our Emcee and Keira Braxton did an awesome job introducing our special Guest (Mayor Todd Gloria); and Tony Conwright read the Proclamation.

As per President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe, ‘For and on behalf of the people of the Fourth Council District does hereby proclaim June 25, 2023, to be “New Assurance Baptist Church Day” in the Fourth District of the City of San Diego.’

As per the Senior Pastor of New Assurance Baptist Church, Rev. Jared B. Moten said, “The service was a joyous and memorable occasion.” In addition, he said, “I am thankful for President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe 4th District to proclaim June 25, 2023, to be “New Assurance Baptist Church Day”.”