Tuning Out Danger: Music Artists Battle Risky Trend of Object Throwing at Concerts

The rise in concert misconduct has become a cause for concern, as various incidents have been reported involving artists from different genres.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Adele, the renowned pop superstar, counts among the latest artists to take a stand against the recent surge in onstage incidents involving thrown objects.

During a show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele used colorful language to address the audience, urging them to respect show etiquette and cease throwing objects while artists are onstage.

Adele queried her audience, drawing attention to the apparent disregard for show etiquette prevalent in recent times.

“I f**king dare you, dare you to throw something at me,” Adele asserted.

Her remarks emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of the artists.

Ironically, Adele wielded a t-shirt launcher, intending to shower her audience with gifts, exemplifying her commitment to a positive concert experience.

Several artists, including Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, have fallen victim to the alarming and dangerous acts of disrespect, with some suffering direct hits during live performances.

Lil Nas X recently encountered a bizarre incident during a performance in Sweden when a sex toy unexpectedly landed on stage.

Similarly, a thrown object struck Harry Styles in the eye during his recent gig, while Pink had a bag of human ashes thrown in her direction during a performance.

Additionally, a fan slapped singer Ava Max during a live performance, and a misbehaving attendee threw a bracelet at country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

That incident prompted singer Charlie Puth to implore fans on Twitter to bring an end to this alarming trend.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” Puth asserted.

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you.”

Dr. Lucy Bennett, a lecturer at Cardiff University specializing in fan-artist dynamics, shared her insights on this disturbing shift in concert behavior.

She explained to BBC News that collective fan actions have traditionally fostered a sense of belonging and allowed individuals to express their identity.

However, recent incidents indicate a change towards isolated and disruptive acts such as throwing objects.

Dr. Bennett suggested that evolving attitudes and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted physical presence at concerts, may contribute to this concerning trend.

Further, Dr. Bennett postulated that the desire for visibility in the age of social media could drive some individuals to resort to these attention-seeking actions.

“If you’re in the same physical space as them, and you’re throwing something, then you’re going to get noticed,” she remarked.

Dr. Bennett and others stressed that concerts should be a platform for unity, where people come together to share in the magic of live music.

“As a society, we need to work to overcome these attention-grabbing moments and look beyond that and really get back to the root of why we go to concerts,” Morgan Milardo, the managing director at the Berklee Popular Music Institute, told NBC News.

Milardo emphasized the “importance of reconnecting with the true essence of live performances and fostering a sense of community rather than seeking fleeting viral moments.”