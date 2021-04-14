No-Appointment-Needed! COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

SOURCE: County of San Diego
To view a list of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments by Day, click here.
- First-come, first-served
- Walk-up only (No drive-thru)
- Click here to view what you need to bring to your appointment
This Friday 4/16
Southwestern College Otay Lakes
900 Otay Lakes Rd. Chula Vista 91910
Serving South Bay zip codes only
9:30AM – 3:30PM
Regular Appointment-Required COVID-19 Vaccine Sites
Visit the county’s vaccine webpage or myturn.ca.gov to find appointments throughout the county.
Additionally, for those interested and eligible, there are appointments currently available at:
San Diego State University (through MyTurn)
Wednesday 4/14