No-Appointment-Needed! COVID-19 Vaccine Opportunities

SOURCE: County of San Diego

To view a list of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments by Day, click here.

First-come, first-served

Walk-up only (No drive-thru)

Click here to view what you need to bring to your appointment

This Friday 4/16

Southwestern College Otay Lakes

900 Otay Lakes Rd. Chula Vista 91910

Serving South Bay zip codes only

9:30AM – 3:30PM

Regular Appointment-Required COVID-19 Vaccine Sites

Visit the county’s vaccine webpage or myturn.ca.gov to find appointments throughout the county.

Additionally, for those interested and eligible, there are appointments currently available at:

San Diego State University (through MyTurn)

Wednesday 4/14