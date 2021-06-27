Funeral Services were held June 15, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Riverside National Cemetery, final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Norfleet Oliver Lynch was born December 16th 1935 in Ahoskie, North Carolina to William Henry Lynch and Mabel Keene Lynch. Norfleet Lynch attended high school at Atkins High in Winston-Salem North Carolina where he lived and played football during his education. In 1952, Norfleet Lynch enlisted into the United States Navy. Mr. Lynch was assigned to Dietary Chef on the ship he was assigned. During his time in the navy, Lynch rose to the rank of Master Chief. Chief Lynch served in the Korean War.

After receiving his honorable discharge in 1968, from the United States Navy, Chief Lynch decided to make San Diego, California his home. Chief Lynch wanted to further his skills as Chef. After a few years of working with the San Diego Probation Department Chief Lynch would make this his second retirement.

In 1968, Chief Lynch met Mattie Strong in San Diego, California. Lynch already had a son, Paul Lynch, and Mattie had 4 boys and 4 girls which he loved as his very own.

Chief Lynch was a very kind and loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and friends. Some of the things Chief Lynch loved doing was dancing, hitting the biggest hills with his siblings as they would skate and hang out with family. Him and his brothers loved hanging together and enjoying the swimming holes. He enjoyed taking long walks, loved watching sports, playing the daily 3, playing his horses, cooking but most of all traveling with his beautiful wife Mattie Lynch.

The two traveled together and seen beautiful places and shared lots of beautiful memories together.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Chief Lynch was called home. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Mattie Strong Lynch, (Sisters) Gloria Lorraine Johnson (Dupree) and Nancy Ann Hillian, (Brothers) William Henry Lynch Jr., James Leon Lynch both preceded him in death, (Son’s) Paul Lynch, Eugene Strong, Demetrius Strong, Philip Strong, Ernest Strong, John Strong,(Daughter’s) Ernestine Strong, Joanne Anderson, Rubynell Turner, Gladys Strong, Courtney Strong, great great nieces nephews, grandchildren and great great grandchildren that will always miss him.