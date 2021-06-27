Alfred Ray Habbitt was born the second child of thirteen children to Ardell and Della V. Habbitt on July 14, 1952 in Mangum Oklahoma. Alfred was raised in Pasadena Ca. He enjoyed spending time with his many siblings playing football with his sister’s, dancing, and fishing. July 1976 he United in Marriage to the love of his life. His former wife Charlotte Johnson eventually made San Diego their home.

Alfred gave his life to Christ on August 22, 2004. He was ordained a Deacon on September 18, 2016, having been chosen as a person “of good report, full of the spirit and wisdom” and capable of serving well. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents Ardell and Della V. Habbitt; five sisters Patsy Ann Habbitt, Ardella Mae Habbitt, Dora Lynn Habbitt, Phyllistine Habbitt, and Bridget Kay Scoby; one brother Stephen Scoby.

On May 29, 2021 God called Alfred Habbitt home to glory. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter Katina Habbitt; two step-daughters Myishia Morgan, and Tamashia Morgan; grandchildren Shekeyia Bryant Sidwell, William Bryant, Jordan Hayeys, D’Anthony Hayes, Jayvyn, Jawan, Noble, Devon, Malazia, Neveah, Kiara, Brittany, and Na’zyia; great-grandchildren Cameron, Jawan Jr., and Stella. Alfred also leaves four sister’s and two brother’s: Shirley Habbitt Banks of Visalia, CA, Elizabeth Habbitt, Vernice Habbitt, and Stephanie Scoby, all of San Diego, Jowell Finley of San Diego, Gary Canado of Arkansas; aunt Patricia Herrod Roberts of San Bernardino, CA, cousin and best friend Eddie Herrod; best of friend’s Larry Nelson and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, great-great- nieces and great-great-nephews, and a host of cousins, church family and friends.