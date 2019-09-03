Paving Great Futures Holds Back To School Event

Staff Writer

Photos Voice & Viewpoint

It was more than just another Back-Pac-Giveaway for kids preparing to go back to school and the location was perfect. Paving Great Futures, a non-profit organization committed to helping marginalized and at-risk communities of San Diego. The organization has an emphasis on economic, social, and political development. The Saturday event touched on getting a variety of services back to the community. The event was held at the Spring Valley Community Center on Jamacha Blvd. Hundreds of parents and children stood in line waiting for their chance to enter the community center park where no only were back-packs being given away with other school supplies, there were free haircuts, personal care items, snow cones for kids and adults, rock climbing, jumpers for the smaller kids, music, food trucks, registration by Parks & Recreation for their Summer Nights program and a number of other activities.

The lines extended down the street from the Community Center and morning waiting time to get in extended for a couple of hours, but those in line didn’t seem to mind. Praving Great Futures event was to Spring Valley what the Jackie Robinson YMCA give away was to that part of the Southeastern Community.