Publisher’s Note: About Our Fourth Annual Minority Health Special Issue

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

This Fourth Annual Minority Health Special Issue contains some information that differs from last year’s special issue, and a number of things that have not been updated in terms of the sources we use. This report is a compilation of information gathered from a number of sources such as the Office of Minority Health with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the San Diego County Department of Health and Human Services, surveys and studies available in the public domain, and clinics and nonprofits, many of which have been actively engaged in the battle against COVID 19 and its variants.

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint has enjoyed a partnership with the County Health and Human Services Agency which has allowed us to publish County Health Ordinances as well information on COVID-19 testing, tracing and vaccination availability in the County. There are a number of areas mentioned here that need serious additional attention such as mental health, also referred to as behavioral science.

Again this year, we are looking at five major minority groups in our discussion of minority health. But seriously missing is more detailed information on our African populations, even though we refer to Black and African American people when referring to the research. The groups identified in this report are: Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino American, Asian American, American Indian/Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. Members of all these groups can be found here in San Diego County and all are affected by the health issues we are about to discuss. The following is a brief profile of each group. This will better help us understand the health disparities experienced by each of them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exploded into a global crisis with particular impact on people of color. The death rates have been high as many of these people were front line respondents. But there has also been a tremendous economic impact, a great deal of which is covered in this report’s highlights of the UCLA Center for the Advancement of Racial Equity at Work. This report, released at the close of Black History Month, examined how the current economic restructuring triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is compounding the Black jobs crisis in Southern California.

The Voice & Viewpoint deeply appreciates the assistance and support it has received from the County Health and Human Services Agency, the Multicultural Health Foundation, SDG&E, Sharp Hospital, the Jacob’s Center for Neighborhood Innovation and the numerous volunteers that have served our communities during this crisis. We welcome your feedback and remind you that this issue is available online.