A walk-thru viewing was held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary following a Graveside Service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

REGINALD RENNIE BARNETT was born on August 15, 1957 in Brunswick, Maine. He was the third of four children born to the late Theodore Wellington Barnett Sr. and Frances Nell Barnett. The Barnetts were a Navy family and made San Diego their permanent home. Reggie attended Ocean View Elementary School, St. Rita’s Catholic School, Knox Elementary, Gompers Junior High School, and Snyder Continuation.

Baseball was always Reggie’s sport and he was a natural. He excelled in Little League, and was a favorite with his coaches. He could pitch, hit and catch, but his spot was first base. His love for baseball was so genuine that no matter where or who he played for, even recovery games, he would show up fully dressed in his very own uniform.

Reggie’s favorite musical group was the Dramatics. His favorite song was, “Whatcha See is Whatcha Get”. When he was younger, he liked music, dancing and house parties. Reggie was popular and got along with everyone. He had a great sense of humor, and would give you a nickname in a minute. He referred to his sister’s family as “the Waltons.”

Reggie had one son, Reginald Barnett Jr., whose last name was later changed to Smith to match that of his adopted mother, Monice Smith. The family is eternally grateful to Monice for her willingness to not just allow, but to encourage Reggie to remain in the life of his son. Reggie loved his son and used the time he spent with him to impart words of encouragement to him to be good, do his best in school, and mind his mother.

Reggie had a sharp memory and good math skills. He could often be found downtown playing dominoes or dice. He was a survivor on the streets of San Diego. But in the wee morning hours of March 1, 2021 Reggie passed peacefully.

Reggie leaves to celebrate his homegoing, his son, Reggie Jr.; a sister, Rachel B. Henry; his devoted brother Stacey Barnett. Four nieces; Frances R. Womack, Tiara M. Henry, Francesca Barnett, and Damia Womack; Four nephews Stacey Barnett, Jr., Kenny C. Henry III, Larnell Simpson, Jr. and Damion Womack Jr. He leaves to mourn his passing a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Reggie was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore W and Frances N. Barnett, his grandmother Mrs. Perrilla Johnson Thompson, his Brother Teddy Barnett, Jr., and his uncle, Johnny L. Johnson. He was also preceded in death most recently by his beloved adopted godmother, Mrs. Velma Belcher, who was crazy about him as a child, encouraged him throughout his life and loved him unconditionally.

Reggie we love you and you will always be forever in our hearts.