Residents’ Input Needed on Southeastern Live Well Center Design

By José A. Álvarez, County of San Diego

Residents in the area will once again have an opportunity to give their input on the look and feel of the County’s Southeastern Live Well Center project facility, which will serve as a hub for health and social services in the region. Residents of Southeastern San Diego will also have a say in the final color scheme and other options, including the public art and photo murals that will surround the 65,000-square-foot facility.

“Virtually every aspect of the project has been reviewed by the community. We’ve listened to the community and have implemented their ideas to make sure they get the services they want and also make the facility a welcoming environment,” said Chair Nathan Fletcher, County Board of Supervisors. After hearing residents’ feedback, the facility will now include features such as a meditation garden and fruit trees. Residents also helped determine the final color options now available for review.

Southeastern San Diego residents are invited to submit their choices for the final color and art at www.livewellsd.org on the SOUTHEASTERN LIVE WELL CENTER page. The County, along with the PCL Construction + Steinberg Hart design-build team, are also seeking community residents who can join the newly created Photo Mural Committee and the Art Advisory Committee. You can submit your application at the same website, www.livewellsd.org. Additionally, on Oct. 14 there will be another virtual contract fair designed to bring in local businesses as subcontractors. For additional information and to be included in the upcoming bidder list please contact SELWCOutreach@pcl.com.

The Southeastern Live Well Center will provide a full array of community services including medical insurance coverage, food and nutrition assistance, family strengthening services, financial and employment assistance, public health, behavioral health, child support, restorative justice, services for older adults and people with disabilities and military and veterans services. The facility also will provide space for community meetings in its 4,000-square-foot conference center which includes a large main conference room and separate smaller conference room.

The Southeastern Live Well Center is expected to break ground in fall of 2021 and open in the summer of 2023. Live Well Centers are operating in National City, Chula Vista, Escondido, Lemon Grove and Oceanside, with Lemon Grove recently completing an extensive remodel and Oceanside having been completed last year.