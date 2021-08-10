Tito Jackson’s New CD Targets Civil Unrest, Features a Host of Superstars

“It’s a thing with the Jacksons that we’ve always tried to go for harmony, peace, and love throughout the world,” Jackson asserts. “This is just another limb on that tree.”

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bobby Rush, Kim Fields, Magic Johnson, UB40, and Smokey Robinson are just some of the names featured on Jackson 5 legend Tito Jackson’s latest CD, “Under Your Spell.”

In addition to an army of superstars, Jackson also enlisted members of his famous family.

The blues-infused record streaming on all download platforms from the SRG ILS label imprint contains the hit single, “Love One Another.”

The song features George Benson, Eddie Levert, Bobby Rush, Marlon Jackson, and Stevie Wonder.

The accompanying video contains cameos featuring Brian McKnight, Deborah Cox, Kim Kardashian, Kim Fields, and Chris Tucker.

Family members including matriarch Katherine Jackson, sisters Janet and Latoya, brothers Jermaine and Jackie, and a host of nieces and nephews.

“It was me it was a no brainer, because at the time there was a lot of unrest in the world, especially in America with [Black Lives Matter] and the storming of the capital,” Tito Jackson mused.

“My partner and I felt that it was a good time to write something to tell the people to come in peace and love each other. We are better than this. That was the basic principle of that song,” Jackson insisted.

“Under Your Spell” counts as Jackson’s sophomore blues album.

The Jackson Five lead guitarist’s “innate abilities as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer, and arranger shine through brilliantly, creating a spectacular record destined for airplay and rave reviews in many formats,” label officials wrote in a news release.

Renowned songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff came out of retirement to write “All in The Family Blues” for Jackson, featuring Eddie Levert.

Jackson honors his friend BB King on the CD, covering King’s 1964 classic, “Rock Me Baby.”

King’s daughter, Claudette King, joins Jackson on the track.

Primarily, Jackson highlights the need for world peace.

“It’s a thing with the Jacksons that we’ve always tried to go for harmony, peace, and love throughout the world,” Jackson asserts.

“This is just another limb on that tree.”