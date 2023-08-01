Fulton County DA Fani Willis Reveals Racist Threats Amid Trump Election Investigation

The offensive message included racial slurs and derogatory language, referring to her as the n-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat whore.”

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, has disclosed a series of racist threats she’s received as her office prepared to make charging decisions in the ongoing probe.

In an email forwarded to Fulton County commissioners, Willis shared one of several threatening messages she had received.

The latest email urged the commissioners to remain vigilant and safe as potential indictments loomed this month.

The email, which The Atlanta-Journal Constitution initially reported, contained a copy of a profane message Willis received the previous Friday.

The offensive message included racial slurs and derogatory language, referring to her as the n-word and a “Jim Crow Democrat whore.”

Despite the shocking nature of the message, Willis stated that such threats have become somewhat routine for her.

She revealed that equally ignorant voicemails were left at her office and county customer service.

She said she anticipated more threats in the coming days.

Emphasizing her office’s readiness to announce charging decisions by September 1, Willis confirmed that she empaneled two grand juries in Fulton County to determine whether Trump and his allies would face charges related to election interference.

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making,” Willis wrote in her email to county commissioners, according to NBC News.

“And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm. I have every intention of doing my job. Please make decisions that keep your staff safe.”