Rihanna, Wealthiest Super Bowl Entertainer Ever!

By Joseph Green-Bishop, Texas Metro News Correspondent, NNPA

When Rihanna, the Barbadian-megastar and successful cosmetics and lingerie executive, took the Super Bowl LVII stage a week ago, approximately 100 million television viewers witnessed the wealthiest halftime performer in the history of the annual event.

With a net worth of $1.7 billion, Rihanna, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, sits at the pinnacle of a Super Bowl list that includes Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Beyonce, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Gloria Estefan, Alicia Keys, Bono, Dr. Dre, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks and numerous other world-famous performers, according to Forbes.

Jay-Z, himself a billionaire entertainer, described Rihanna as a “generational talent who has exceeded all expectations in every instance. She is one of the industry’s most prominent artists,” he said. This year’s Super Bowl was played on February 12th in Glendale, AZ. The event, held at State Farm Stadium, was the first time that both teams were led by an African American quarterback.

“It is awesome that Rhianna has accomplished so much at such a young age,” said Yolanda Frazier Gills, the founder of Frazier Gills, a certified tax resolution firm in Dallas, a former chairperson of the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce. “She is an example of wealth building, and of controlling her own destiny. We need more role models like her.”

The 57th Super Bowl took place on February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Apple Music partnered with the National Football League in producing the event, according to league officials. “Rihanna has been a cultural force throughout her career,” said Seth Dudowsky, an awarding-winning music executive, who is also the director of music for the NFL. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime stage” Mr. Dudowsky said.