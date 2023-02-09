Funeral services were held on 01/26/2023 at East Clairemont Southern Baptist Church, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Roy Grigsby, Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate, USN, Retired, went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023. Born in Birmingham, Alabama on July 7, 1933, Roy was a committed husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a true patriot in every sense of the word, serving his country and his community.

He was a graduate of Ullman High School, and attended Daniel Payne College, both in Birmingham, Alabama.

A veteran of the Korean War as a United States Marine, Roy also served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Navy. He served in his country’s military for more than 30 years retiring honorably. He didn’t stop there; he also gave back to his community by serving as a member of the San Diego Police Department Reserves, working as a single officer unit. He was also the first African American officer, as

well as the oldest officer, to go through and successfully complete the grueling mounted officer program.

Roy was honored by the Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League for his service to his country and community. He was presented to a crowd of more than 17,000 fans, and the story of his patriotic accomplishments was shared and recognized by those in attendance.

Roy is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, Sarah; two daughters; three sons; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister. He was predeceased by four sisters.

Roy was a role model and inspiration to those who knew him. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of his family and friends.