Ruthie Anderson was born in San Diego, CA, on May 28, 1926, to Emanuel H. and Nancy Shelby. She had two brothers, Henry and Norman Shelby, and one sister, Latha Louise Jackson.

Ruthie lived in San Diego all her life. She graduated from San Diego High in 1945. In that same year, she met and married the love of her life, Arthur Melvin Anderson (Andy), on September 18th. From this union, four daughters were born: Nancy Kay Anderson-Metz, Margaret Jean Anderson, Sharon Elizabeth Fennell, and Melvon Renee Anderson.

Ruthie was a cancer survivor and was cancer free for over 60 years. Ruthie worked as a CNA at Scripps Green Hospital for over 10 years and she enjoyed helping people. After she retired in March 1987, she worked as an independent nursing aide for the private sector but had to retire due to a debilitating back injury. She then became a stay-at-home mom for her godson, Kelvin Simmons.

Ruthie was active in the church and was church secretary for many years at Good News Baptist Church, which she named when the church first started. Ruthie has watched most of her grandchildren, helping their mothers if the children were sick, if the mothers had to work overtime, or to take the kids to soccer practice.

Ruthie’s husband, parents, brothers, and sister, preceded her in death. Ruthie has 8 grandchildren: Jon Aves (Julie), Stephen II and John-Arthur, Margaret (Peggy) Oberg Garrison (Jason), TaNeashia Morrell, Cynthea Oberg Salas (David), Simone E. Fennell, Krystal Elam Bendel; 8 great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Samuel & Leilani Aves, Dominique Arvitt (Tre), Sydney Robinson, Mercedes Flores (Jacob), Delilah & David Salas Jr., 7 great-great-grandchildren: Anakin and Archer Avritt, Joseph and Lorelai Miranda, Liam and Scarlett Hammond, and Aubri Flores.

Ruthie’s favorite pastime was baking and sewing. Her ball gowns she made for her daughters and granddaughters could compete with any store-bought gown, and her wedding cakes were very good. Ruthie will be sorely missed; it was often said after God made Ruthie, that He broke the mold. She was his fiercest warrior. Ruthie leaves to mourn her children, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.