Samantha Jasmine Thornton was born on Thursday, September 3, 1981 to the union of Carolyn and William Hunt in Detroit, Michigan.

Samantha was educated in Detroit’s school system, as well as the Brighthall Vocational School, where she obtained her certificate of Completion in the field of Cosmetology. She graduated from Mumford High School receiving several scholarships and grants to colleges.

Samantha married D’Mario Thornton in 1998. From that union was born their only son, D’Mario, Jr. In September 2001 they relocated to San Diego, California, in which she explored various employments before returning to her first love, cosmetology.

Samantha exuded many traits that drew others to her. Among them was an infectious smile and spirit. Affectionately called Sam, she never met a stranger and enjoyed taking selfies at any moment.

Sam was our family’s historian, playwright, and publisher. Among her credits was “There’s A Stranger in Town.”

Samantha also became a fisherman of Souls for the Kingdom of God. She would turn every test into a testimony and every mess into a message. Succeeding the death of her son, she became an advocate for Black men and women that had emotional or physical trauma to help them rehabilitate. She went to San Diego City College to enter the field of nursing.

Sam later became known as “The Champ”. She inspired many people and someone made her a green Heavy-Weight Champion Belt. Her words of victory were, “I ain’t afraid of cancer! Cancer better be afraid of ME!” This is what also catapulted into a Radio Personality on Godradio1.

Samantha had countless TKO’s in the fight against cancer, until the afternoon of September 6, 2020, when our Heavenly Referee declared that she had won the fight and did not have to fight anymore.

Samantha was preceded in death by son D’Mario, Jr.; grandparents Hunts and Ballards.

Samantha Jasmine leaves to cherish her memory husband D’Mario Thornton; stepdaughter D’Maria (Detroit); parents William and Carolyn Hunt; brothers William Jason Hunt (Angela), Kevin Johnson (Lauren), Reginald, Sr.; sisters Lydia White, Jamie Williams, Tami Gilbert (Reggie), Nobie; godsister La Toya Curry; aunts Anita (uncle/daddy David) Hill, Cynthia Moore (Detroit), and Diamond McCain, (Detroit); uncles Victor Ballard (Lansing) and Johnny Ballard, (Detroit); nephews Reginald White, Jr, Kevin Hunt, and Joc-quin Hunt; nieces Renee White, Kayla and Kiyah Hunt; god family; best friend Angela Pope, Coretta Gardener, (Detroit); and a host of cousins.