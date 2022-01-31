San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Purchases First Girl Scout Cookie Package of 2022 Season

Mayor Gloria supported one local Brownie Girl Scouts’ cookie marketing goal, as well as real-life entrepreneurial training and development of essential business skills for girls across San Diego

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Local Brownie Girl Scout Madison connected with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria via Zoom this weekend to kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in San Diego with her dynamic cookie marketing pitch. Mayor Gloria, Girl Scouts San Diego Chief Mission Delivery Officer Michelle Mullen, and Brownie Girl Scout Madison from local Troop 4875 met virtually to talk about all things Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 and why the Girl Scout cookie program is important to building confidence and leadership skills that will help local girls build a better future for themselves, San Diego and the world.

After chatting about their favorite flavors, the new brownie-inspired Adventurefuls cookie debuting this year, and Madison’s goal to sell 1,500 cookie packages to donate money to an animal shelter as well as support troop activities like horseback riding and online safety training, Mayor Gloria supported the local Girl Scout’s adventures in entrepreneurship and development of essential business skills by purchasing the first packages of Girl Scout cookies in San Diego this year — one of each iconic flavor.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season — when neighbors and friends can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing their favorite cookies — is officially under way in San Diego beginning Sunday, January 30. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season: If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she will be marketing cookies in safe and socially distanced ways in person and online. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can download the Cookie Finder app or go to sdgirlscouts.org/cookies to learn where you can find cookies near you. Cookies can be shipped or delivered by local Girl Scouts, and safely socially distanced outdoor cookie booths will return to locations around the county on Feb. 11.

–

READ MORE LIKE THIS

Mayor Gloria Secures Approval for Legal Defense Fund to Help Renters

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Joins Biden-Harris Administration to Launch House America Initiative to Address Homelessness Crisis

Mayor Gloria Signs Ordinance Banning Ghost Guns