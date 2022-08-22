Science, Creativity, & Dreams at Southeast’s Sci & Art Expo

The 2nd Annual Southeast San Diego Science & Art Expo Held August 13th at the Malcolm X Library, a number of both well-known and up-coming community organizations gathered to open the doors of opportunity to students of all ages in Southeast San Diego & beyond.

By A.L. Haynes, Contributing Writer

What do preserved brains, lowriders, & robotics have in common? The 2nd Annual Southeast San Diego Science & Art Expo Held August 13th at the Malcolm X Library, a number of both well-known and up-coming community organizations gathered to open the doors of opportunity to students of all ages in Southeast San Diego & beyond.

Key community partners such as The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, UCSD’s Create, and the County of San Diego’s Health & Human Services Agency featured information on starting a business, college preparation, & low- or no-cost food and health services. The Urban Collaborative Project had a backpack giveaway while providing information on free and low-cost internet and computer resources for students and their families.

Up-and-coming non-profit, Greater Than Tech, had a colorful booth that caused children and teens to pause and learn about their variety of STEM programs and clubs designed to educate underprivileged girls about the variety of opportunities available to them. University of San Diego’s Neuroscience Department provided the opportunity to examine and even handle some animal brains. Mad Science of San Diego had an activity booth, as well as an “explosive” stage show. Squads of DETOUR’s F.A.N.C.Y. Leadership Academy girls added pops of color as they wandered the booths, bringing attention to the myriad of other groups, activities, and resources on offer.



Full of fun, information, and a visceral taste of what could be, this is the type of event any community needs. Here’s to 2023’s Third Annual SESD Expo!