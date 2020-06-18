SD Black Chamber of Commerce Announces COVID-19 Grants

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

On Sunday, June 14th, the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with local Black business leaders, announced the launch of the Black Business Relief Grant Fund. The Fund was created to assist minority-owned businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The BBRGF will provide micro- and macro-grants to qualified applicants in an effort to ensure all businesses seeking assistance are met with much-needed resources.

In a call to action, CSDBCC President Donna DeBerry set a goal of raising $1 million in the next 60 days to help fuel the Fund. The central goal is to address the disproportionate financial disparities suffered by Black-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CSDBCC also seeks to directly adhere to community voices rightfully demanding more equitable solutions to the recent social unrest that has gripped the country.

Watch the V&V’s livestream of the announcement below.

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

