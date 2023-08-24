Stephen Toney, Jr., also known as “Bud” or “Tiny”, was born on May 15, 1994, in San Diego, CA, to Donna Floyd and Stephen Toney, Sr. Jr. was raised by his stepfather Danny Pearson and his adopted mom Melissa Taylor. Stephen received his formal education in different school settings throughout the San Diego area.

He truly enjoyed his many occupational opportunities, which included tattoo artist and motorcycle and bicycle mechanic. He also was very proud of being able to master computer skills. Stephen was a young man that just wanted to live his life as simple as he could without the drama and fanfare of life. Life for him had its challenges, as we all have them, but he did the best he could.

Stephen’s life was prematurely taken from him on July 22, 2023. Thank God those involved have been apprehended and are awaiting their day in court.

Stephen is preceded in death by his mother Donna Floyd, his stepfather Danny Pearson, and his brother Dionte Floyd.

Surviving are his children, Lyric Marie Blue Floyd, Twins Niemiah Toney and Nieriah Toney, Stephen Toney III, and Jaden Toney, his father Stephen Toney, Sr., his adopted mom Melissa Taylor, siblings; Anthony Toney, Dashe Wallace, Dante Floyd, Dontavia Floyd, Dominic Wilson, Kolona Hall, and a host of other relatives, who loved him, are left to cherish his memory.