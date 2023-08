Michael Lucas was born on February 23,1958, in San Diego,California, to Iris Roberson and Samuel Lucas.

Michael attended Freese Elementary and O’Farrell Jr. High. He graduated from Morse High School in the Class of 1976. He is an alumni of California State University, Long Beach and barber college.

Michael passed on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in San Diego, California.

Michael will be remembered by his family and friends.