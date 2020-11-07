Steve Eckles, beloved husband, father, and grandfather drew his last breath on October 19, 2020 after a difficult battle with kidney disease.

Steve was born on February 24, 1955, to parents Frank and Loretta Eckles, in the city of La Jolla California. He attended Crawford high school and proudly graduated in 1973. From there he went on to work at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego, CA where he had a very successful career for 32 years.

Steve met his wife Geri in 1986, in San Diego. Geri was at his side when he left his earth.

Steve was passionate about physical fitness. He spent many hours lifting weights and working out at the local gym. An avid sports fanatic, Steve was passionate about both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Raiders football team. He made a hobby of collecting all sports memorabilia but was particular to the Lakers and Raiders.

Anyone who knew Steve knew that he was a generous person. He was also a loving father and husband to his family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Loretta Eckles, sister: Ann, brother: Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Geri; sisters Franky and Larnett; children Steven, Brandon and Nicky; stepdaughters: Rina, Araceli, Leticia and Norma; and a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews.

There will be a celebration of life service to be announced.