Tara Elaine Scales (Tess) was born at San Diego Balboa Naval Hospital on September 14, 1970, to Brenda and William Scales.

In 1971 the family was transferred to Yokosuka Japan where she remained for approximately nine years. Tara, returned to California and completed high school at Monta Vista High here in San Diego.

After high school she left California and enrolled in Norfolk State University where she studied forensic science. In 1998 Tess gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Tanisha Scales who instantly became the light of her life.

Tess has always had a passion for writing. She used to tell us “One day I’m going to write a book”. In 2013 she completed a fictional novel titled “Contessa” published by Xlibris and available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

Tess lived a life full of laughter, the simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Tess. She loved cooking, being around family & friends and tailgating with a Budweiser in hand on Sundays as she rooted for the Raiders win, lose or draw. It was and will always be Raider Nation!! Tess’s personality and smile was contagious to everyone she met.

On Sunday September 26, 2021, God called home his angel. Her heart was full of love, but not strong enough to continue this journey. She was preceded in death by sister, Veronica Marie Lawrence. Left to mourn Tess’s passing are daughters; Taneshia Scales and Jazmine Richmond, parents; William and Brenda Scales, sister, Josephine Scales, nieces; Jacqueline White, Jennifer Jones, and Monica Madden, nephews; Christopher Lawrence and Steven Lawrence and a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones.