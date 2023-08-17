Vienna Mae Mayse Pierre Lambert

Vinia Mae Mayse Pierre Lambert was born to Julius Mayse and Mayola Mayse in Davilla, Texas on June 19, 1933. When she was 12 years old, the family moved to Temple, Texas and joined St. James United Methodist Church. Vinia accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.

In 1950, Vinia graduated from Dunbar High School as Class Valedictorian. She received several scholarships, and enrolled at Prairie View A&M University, where she majored in Elementary Education and minored in Library Science.

After pauses for marriage and starting her family, Vinia graduated from Prairie View in May 1957. In 1958, she started her professional career in Hearne, Texas, where she taught third grade in the morning and managed the library in the afternoon.

In 1963, Vinia was hired by Temple Independent School District as librarian for Dunbar High School. In 1970, she was transferred to Temple High School due to integration. In June 1979, after 20 years in education, Vinia retired and moved to San Diego.

In 1981, she started work at Great Western Bank/Washington Mutual and retired after 15 years.

Shortly after moving to San Diego, Vinia joined St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of San Diego and served faithfully.

Our beloved Vinia Mae Mayse Pierre Lambert departed this earth on May 24, 2023.

She leaves to mourn a host of relatives and friends, including 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.