Gerlinda Webb

Gerlinda Viester Webb (Hurn) was born on April 3, 1959 in Little Rock, Arkansas to

Omedrie Hurn and Archie Lee Hurn, Sr. After spending time in West Memphis, Arkansas, her family relocated to San Diego, CA in 1969, when she was only nine years old.

Linda became a mother at a young age and grew up quickly. She graduated from Morse High school and almost simultaneously fell in love. Linda and James Webb wed on June 4th, 1981. They then bore three more children. Linda dedicated the majority of her life to being a mother and a wife.

Throughout her life, she worked in the school district and as an in-home caregiver, taking care of both the elderly and the ill. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda was compassionate, generous, and considerate, with a heart of gold. Her humility and kindheartedness made her truly one of a kind. However, Linda didn’t mince words either. You always knew where you stood with her due to her feisty spirit, direct attitude, and honest nature.

Linda suffered a major stroke in January 2023, which led to other illnesses and

ultimately an overall decline in her health. Over the course of seven months, she fought to stay here with us in the physical. She remained in the care of her family for a few weeks before taking her last breath surrounded by her immediate family and husband.

Linda was called home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, niece, grandmother, and friend and her physical presence will be severely missed by all of us. The family takes comfort in the fact that Linda gave her life to Christ in 2002, and is undoubtedly at peace with the Lord our Savior, to suffer and feel pain no more.

Linda is preceded in death by both of her parents, Omedrie Hurn & Archie Hurn, Sr., her

eldest brother Bobby Isabell, and beloved daughter LaToya Webb (2016), whom she missed dearly.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband James Webb (San Diego), her children Tanya Rembert (Roger Rembert, SC), James Demon Webb (Meisje Webb, CA), and Andrew “Reese” Webb (AZ), three brothers; Tye Hurn (Chanell Hurn), Archie Hurn, & Terry Hurn, all of San Diego, her cherished 16 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.