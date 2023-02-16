Funeral services were held on 02/10/2023 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Wanda Lorraine Lodge-Vaughan was born in Pensacola, Florida on July 1, 1954, to William S. Lodge and Adelene Lodge. Not long after her birth, her family relocated to San Diego where she was raised and spent the rest of her life. She was one of seven daughters out of the eight children blessed through their union: Gloria, Stephanie, Gwendolyn, Yvonne, Belinda, Velecia, and her brother Charles.

Wanda attended local elementary schools, O’Farrell Junior High, and Morse High school all in San Diego, California. After her formal education, she was extremely determined to go to college, where she earned a master’s degree.

Wanda gave birth to Adelene Patrice Adams, Maurice M. Adams, Israel Garcia III and Bennie Gardner Jr. Wanda was a very determined and committed woman who successfully maneuvered through the workforce by first obtaining employment in the medical field from 1981 to 1985. From there she took a position with Douglas Oden and Green Attorneys at Law as their legal secretary from 1985 to 1987. She had a passion to make a difference in her community, so Wanda joined the team at the Encanto Boys and Girls Club. Wanda progressed from the Critical Hours Program Director to becoming the Branch Director and in 1997 she was appointed Vice President for Community.

Sadly, the sun set on this bright life on January 2, 2023. She is proceeded in passing by her father William S. Lodge; mother Adelene Lodge; sisters Yvonne and Gwendolyn; grandfather Frank Justice; grandmother Ida Mae Walker; aunts Willie B Nelson, Peggy Nelson “Baby” and Annie Justice “Big Mama”.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing her children, Adelene Patrice Adams, Maurice M. Adams, Israel Garcia III and Bennie Gardner Jr.; sisters Gloria, Stephanie, Belinda, Velecia; brother Charles; step-brother Danny; grandchildren Charles, John, Anitra, Danielle, Vincent, Mario, Kelli, Ryder, Lai-auna, Bryson and Bryton; great-grandchildren Julian, Savannah, Vincent, Cruz, Nyla, Noah, Jezelle, Josiah, McKynlee and Tammy; and a host of friends nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.