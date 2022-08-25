William and Terald Downs

In Loving Memory

On the second anniversary of your homegoing.

Broken Chain

Based on the poem by Ron Tranmer

We little knew that morning that God was

going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

you did not go alone; for part of us went

with you, the day that God called you home.

You left us peaceful memories,

your love is still our guide;

and though we cannot see you,

you are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken, and nothing

seems the same; but as God calls us

one by one, the chain will link again.

Mack (father) and Terald (son) you are dearly missed.

Not a day goes by you are not thought of. We love you both so much.

The Downs Family