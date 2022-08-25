William and Terald Downs

In Loving Memory
On the second anniversary of your homegoing.
Broken Chain
Based on the poem by Ron Tranmer
We little knew that morning that God was
going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
you did not go alone; for part of us went
with you, the day that God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories,
your love is still our guide;
and though we cannot see you,
you are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken, and nothing
seems the same; but as God calls us
one by one, the chain will link again.
Mack (father) and Terald (son) you are dearly missed.
Not a day goes by you are not thought of. We love you both so much.
The Downs Family