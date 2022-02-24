William Oscar Boykin was born to Alessi and Calvin Boykin on March 21, 1950, in San Diego, California.

William attended Freewill Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a graduate of Kearny High School, where he got the nickname “Skillet”. All of William’s friends called him Skillet, while his family called him Bill.

Bill loved the beach so much that he even moved there. He lived at the beach for years and loved running around with no shirt or shoes on. Bill loved to hang out on the water with his best friend and dog, Red. Bill did construction work. He also loved to get on that grill and show out. He lived to have fun. Bill loved going to parties and bombing the ladies across the room. Bill loved his sports car and loved to go fast.

William is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother.

William leaves many loved ones behind to cherish his memories;

One brother, Prentice L. Boykin,

Two cousins: Denise, and Delwin, that were like a sister and brother to him

Three nephews: Paul, Mark, & Michael Boykin,

Two nieces: Debra Childs, Pamela-Boykin Mitchell, and a host of cousins that love Bill a lot.

To all the Linda Vista family: Uncle loved you all. To Mission Bay, where he loved and lived.

I will see you soon.