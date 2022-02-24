Funeral services were held on February 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Charmayne Evette Sanford was born On February 9, 1969, to Joy Faye and Charles Sanford in San Diego, California. The one and only daughter, the first granddaughter and first grandchild to Flora and Cornelius Norwood. Last grandchild born to Lorene and L.R. Sanford.

Charmayne, affectionately known as “Chay”, accepted Christ at a young age with the New Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of her grandfather the late Past L.R. Sanford. While in attendance, she was very active in the church from a child onto her adult years, participating in the children’s choir, junior women’s, senior choir as well as served as the choir director along-side her father on the bass guitar. Charmayne also was a youth advisor with the youth department.

On August 30, 1986, she gave birth to the light of her life, Jovan Jewrell Sanford-Wesley. Becoming a mother at a young age and balancing her senior year in high school, she maintained nothing but A’s and B’s, was a varsity cheerleader, and participated in other extra-curricular activities at school, graduating from Crawford Senior High. Furthering her education, she attended San Diego Mesa Community College and San Diego State University. With dedication and determination Charmayne was currently attending University of Texas at Austin Community College to finish her degree.

A woman of many talents, Charmayne has been called Daughter, Mother and Friend. She was always a listening ear for anyone and a book of advice and encouragement. Also known for her shopping decoration. Charmayne worked for Bank of America in the 90’s in the County of San Diego up until she moved to Pflugerville, TX in 2004, where she then started working for the IRS until her untimely departure.

Queen Chay was called for her wings on January 13, 2022, in Pflugerville, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memory her one and only Son, Jovan Sanford-Wesley, grand-pups: Meeko and Calli, all of Spring Valley, CA; three aunts: Alice Sanford, Flora Hill and Shirley Norwood-Scott, all of San Diego, CA, and a host of family and friends that she will be missed by until they meet again.