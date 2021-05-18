YouTube Launches $100 Million Creator Fund For Short Videos

Edited by Amrita Das and Gaurab Dasgupta | Zenger News

SDV&V Staff

YouTube has created a $100 million fund to pay creators for bite-sized mobile videos of up to 60 seconds. YouTube Shorts will pay original creators from the U.S. and India from 2021 to 2022.

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube,” Amy Singer, a director at YouTube Shorts, said in the statement.

“This is a top priority for us and will take us some time to get it right. We’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies over the past three years, and we remain deeply committed to supporting the next generation of mobile creators with Shorts.”

Shorts story

The Google-owned firm launched a beta version of Shorts in India just months after the country banned TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, in June 2020 over geopolitical tensions with China.

YouTube Shorts made a beta launch in the U.S. in March 2021. It’s now available to all users in the two countries, according to the video platform. On the other hand, U.S. moved a bill recently that would bar government officials from using TikTok.

This comes even after the Joseph Biden administration put off any plan to ban the firm. Former President Donald Trump wanted TikTok to be sold to an American firm, citing national security concerns. He had said the firm would be blacklisted if no deal was reached.

Attracting creators

With the latest fund, YouTube Shorts seeks to attract creators from TikTok, Facebook-owned Instagram Reels, and Snapchat’s Spotlight.