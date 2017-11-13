DIANE JONES

Diane Jones-June 7, 1954-October 12, 2017

DIANE “DI” MARIE MOSBY-JONES was born on June 7, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the eldest of eleven children, consisting of four daughters and seven sons, born to the union of Andrew Lee “Pop” Mosby and Irene “Mom” Wilson-Mosby of East St. Louis, Illinois. She attended high school in District 189 and graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1973.

In 1975, Diane married Carl “BC” Jones. Shortly afterwards, they relocated to San Diego California. From this union they were blessed with two daughters. Diane attended cosmetology school at Bay Vista College of Beauty in 1984 and became a very popular hair stylist in her community. Her career path includes employment with Kyocera Electronics, Ivac Corporation, Target and the U.S. Postal Service. Diane spent the last twenty years of her employment career at Macy’s as a cosmetic sales associate and counter manager.

Diane was a loving daughter, mother, sister, friend and confidant. She enjoyed spending time and celebrating life with her family and friends. She was always willing to help, lend a listening ear and give sound advice and wisdom when needed. She gave her life to Christ under the loving guidance of her sister, Apostle Marcia Nicholson in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her brother, the Elder Reginald Mosby.

Diane was called to glory early Thursday morning on October 12, 2017. She leaves to cherish her memory: her long-time companion, Corsby Lebron Brown; two daughters: Tameiko (Jeffery) Oliver of Frederick, MD and Kenya (Guy) Mann of Wildomar, CA; two granddaughters, Tierra Marie Oliver and Triniece Lashae Oliver; two grandsons: Javahn Guy Mann and Jaylen Amir Mann; three sisters: Marcia (Marvin) Nicholson of Belleville, IL., Rochelle (Willie) Handy of Fairview Heights, IL and Ella (Jerel) Davis of Belleville, IL.; six brothers: Robert (Joanetta) Mosby of Belleville, IL, Raymond (Trudy) Mosby of Belleville, IL, Rodney (Linda) Mosby of St. Louis, MO, Kelvin (Kandrise) Mosby of Belleville, IL, Brian (Keva) Mosby of St. Louis, MO and Edmund (Yvette) Mosby of Richmond, VA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends throughout the country.

Visitation Service was held Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary in San Diego, California. Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, October 27, 2017 at Serenity Memorial Chapel, Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Millstadt, Illinois.