Cheryl Diane Kendall Sconiers, “Josie” as she was affectionately known to her family and close friends, was born on January 19th, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Willie Kendall Jr. and the late Gracie L. Kendall. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who resided in the Van Nuys/San Diego area for over 40 years, and passed away on Saturday, December 25th, 2021.

Cheryl was a warm, caring, and giving woman who loved the beach and her family. She was intelligent, hard-working, and an extremely creative person who loved designing, organizing, and could create a masterpiece out of any material or situation.

Cheryl graduated John Adams High School in 1976 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 1980.

Cheryl and Wallace Sconiers were married on April 16th, 1983, in Arleta, California, and they were married for 38 years and enjoyed a total of 40 years of blissful togetherness.

Cheryl worked in banking and office management for over 30 years in the Southern California area. Cheryl enjoyed walking on the beach, watching movies, eating good food, and spending quality time with her family.

Surviving family members left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wallace Sconiers, Sr. of San Marcos, California, her three children: Wallace Jr. (Ambyr) of Stevenson Ranch, California, Warren of Denver, Colorado, and Maya of North Park, California, her four sisters: Jean (George) Smith and Phyllis (Rickey) Bonds of South Bend, Indiana, Angela (Wyatt) Garrett of Palmdale, California, and Margret (Reginald) Atkins of Indianapolis, Indiana, and three brothers: Timon (Miriam) Kendall of Mattawan, Michigan, Michael (Peggy) Kendall of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Tracy (Kim) Kendall of Lithonia, Georgia.

Cheryl’s presence will be sorely missed but not forgotten.