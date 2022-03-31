Funeral services were held on 03/09/2022 at Bayview Baptist Church with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Edward Smith was born to Leon Murry and Ora Smith on December 11, 1941, in Napoleonville, Louisiana. Edward accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early age.

He attended the plantation school and graduated from Lowery High School in Donaldsonville, LA. He was a gifted athlete who excelled in baseball, track, and basketball. After high school, Edward and a friend hitch-hiked from Donaldsonville, LA, to California.

Edward Smith’s life was a ministry of service and love. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960. Ed married Betty Streams and they have one son, Tommy L. Doss. “Smitty” received accolades and awards for service on ships, at duty stations, and playing on the Navy’s softball and basketball teams. He graduated from the Senior Enlisted Academy at the U.S. Naval Academy in 1984. MACM (SW) Edward Smith retired on February 15, 1991.

Smitty met Gracelia Blackwell in 1979. They married in 1981 and raised two sons, Marcus and Eric. He was an amazing father to his sons and godfather to Sammy Holmes, Jr. He joined Bayview Baptist Church where he served on the Culinary Committee, Men’s Ministry, and was in Bible Study “Class 18.”

Edward’s deep affection was for his youth football and cheer “kids,” their families, supporters, and volunteers. “Mr. Smith” was President of the Balboa Association and on the San Diego Youth Football & Cheer Association Board. He was also President of the Webster Community Council and honored as a “Pillar of the Community” in 2021 at SE San Diego’s Family Empowerment Day.

“Coach” Smith refused to be defined by illness. His faith in God and his determined mindset were inspirational. On February 15, 2022, at the San Diego VA Medical Center, Edward Smith passed on to eternal life with our Lord.

Survivors include his wife, Gracelia; sons: Tommy L. Doss (Angela), Marcus Smith (Ashley), Eric Smith (Maria) and Clem “Boo” Brown (Kim); brother John Murry (Ethel); sisters: Florida Mae Armstead, Margaret R. Mills (O’Neal), Richiedean Rhyans, Tina Murry and Leonise Murry; brothers-in-law: Andrew Blackwell and Arthur Blackwell (Kelley); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family who miss him.