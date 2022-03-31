Funeral services were held on 03/18/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Chief Master-At-Arms Roman L. Russell was born in September 1944, to George and Lillie Russell in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He was the eleventh child born of twelve children. Roman graduated from Eastern High School in 1962. He proudly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1963 and left his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Roman proudly and humbly served his country for twenty years and always put everyone before himself. His numerous awards included the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Commendation (Gallantry Cross with Palm), Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Medal.

He graduated with an Associates of Arts Degree from San Diego City College and worked a full-time job with the United States Postal Service. During his twenty-five years of postal service, Roman was an active union member and made annual donations to the education of African American youth. None of these achievements would have been possible without the support of his wife. While stationed in San Diego, Roman met the love of his life and best friend, Zelma. Together, they had five children, and while Zelma was the heart of the family, he was its strength. His achievements granted him a great sense of pride, but nothing compared to Roman’s pride and joy as a father. His family was his number one priority and his inspiration.

Roman loved fishing, entertaining, gardening, and initiating home improvement projects. We will forever miss his smile and sense of humor. He will continue to live on forever in our hearts.

On Sunday, February 27, 2022, God called Roman home to reunite with his wife Zelma. He is also preceded in death by son Phillip; parents: George and Lillie; brothers: William, Alexander, Charles, Cline, and Jimmy; sisters: Annie Mae, Margaret, Matty, Lena, and Ethel. Surviving Roman are his daughters: Phylista and Juanita (Chinyelu); sons: Anthony and Greg; grandchildren: Enola “Nolie,” Phillip “PJ,” Patrick, Tamika, Cosha, Jasmine, Leilah, Joi, Autumn, and Zuri; brother, James; sisters-in-law: Ora Lee, TJ, Vivian; brother-in-law, Gary; and a host of nieces and nephews.