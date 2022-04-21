Funeral services were held on April 1, 2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

On February 13, 1949, a King was born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, to loving parents Glen Paggett and Lillie Mae Walker Paggett. His name was Bobby Tyrone Paggett; affectionately known as “Mr. T.”

Bobby grew up in Jonesboro, Louisiana. He attended and graduated from Jackson Parish High School where he was a star football player, and an overall lover of sports. He loved fishing and hunting.

Bobby worked as a LumberJack for his dad’s family lumber hauling company. In his early 20’s, he relocated to San Diego, CA. He worked several jobs at the YMCA, Janitorial Services, and flipping cars.

He also continued to enjoy sports. He was part of a bowling club and loved playing dominoes and spending time with his buddies.

A believer in Jehovah, Bobby was a caring and loving man who would have given anyone the shirt off his back, a home cooked meal, and a place to lay their head. He gave a lot of love.

At the age of 73, on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022, at 11:42 a.m., Bobby Tyrone Paggett was called home to be with the Lord. Bobby is preceded in death by his oldest son, Bobby Tyrone Paggett Jr., parents Glen and Lillie Mae Paggett; 4 brothers, Benny Lee Paggett, Glen Roy Paggett, Charles Jackson Paggett, Donald Wayne Paggett; and his baby sister Sharon Kaye Paggett.

He will be loved and missed by his 5 children: Schmika Shante Paggett and Tanisha Nashay Paggett (fathered with Audria La Shon Scott-deceased); a son, Ramon Ivey Williams (fathered with Patricia Williams); his youngest daughter, Shamiya La “Star” Paggett (fathered with Alisha Johnson); and a loving father figure to Lashonique Roshanda Thornes and Darwin Holmes, his 11 grandsons and 6 granddaughters-all of San Diego, CA; his sister, Joan Paggett Owens of San Diego, CA; his brother Glen Ray Paggett (Peggy) of Atlanta, GA; the matriarch of the family-Aunt Eva Ray Paggett Phillips of San Diego, CA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friend and those he lovingly adopted as his children.